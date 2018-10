Former Amgen Exec Sersch Joins Mustang Bio as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) has appointed Martina Sersch to serve as chief medical officer. Sersch comes to New York-based Mustang from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where she was executive director. Mustang is developing cell therapies to treat cancer and gene therapies to treat rare, genetic disorders.