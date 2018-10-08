Click Therapeutics Adds Randall Kaye, Austin Speier to C-Suite

Xconomy New York —

Click Therapeutics has appointed Randall Kaye to serve as its chief medical officer. Kaye comes to Click from SSI Strategy, where he was chief scientific officer. New York-based Click also appointed Austin Speier to serve as chief strategy officer. Speier was previously vice president of emerging technologies at Precision for Medicine. Click is developing software that could be used to treat medical conditions such as depression, insomnia, acute coronary syndrome, and chronic pain. In July, Click raised $17 million in financing led by Sanofi Ventures.