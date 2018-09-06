SpringWorks Therapeutics Promotes Saqib Islam to CEO

Xconomy New York —

Saqib Islam has been appointed CEO of SpringWorks Therapeutics. He will also join the New York company’s board of directors. Islam was previously chief financial and chief business officer of SpringWorks. Islam came to SpringWorks last year from Cambridge, MA-based Moderna Therapeutics, where he was chief business officer. Last year, SpringWorks spun out of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) backed by $103 million in financing. The startup takes experimental drugs that Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies have shelved, and develops them for diseases that have no approved therapies.