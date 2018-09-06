EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

SpringWorks Therapeutics Promotes Saqib Islam to CEO

Frank Vinluan

September 6th, 2018

Xconomy New York — 

Saqib Islam has been appointed CEO of SpringWorks Therapeutics. He will also join the New York company’s board of directors. Islam was previously chief financial and chief business officer of SpringWorks. Islam came to SpringWorks last year from Cambridge, MA-based Moderna Therapeutics, where he was chief business officer. Last year, SpringWorks spun out of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) backed by $103 million in financing. The startup takes experimental drugs that Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies have shelved, and develops them for diseases that have no approved therapies.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.