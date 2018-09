Sanofi’s Perfetti Joins Applied Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Riccardo Perfetti has been appointed chief medical officer of Applied Therapeutics. Perfetti comes to New York-based Applied from Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), where he was senior medical officer and vice president, head of global medical affairs in the company’s diabetes and cardiovascular business. Applied develops drugs that target enzymes associated with metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead drug, AT-001, is in Phase 1 studies as a treatment for diabetic complications.