Serial Entrepreneur and Investor
Founder, Young Inventors
Partner, Third Rock Ventures
President and CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
Head of global research and development at Life Technologies
Founder and Managing Director of DEV
Founder, Gilt Groupe
MedTechIDEAS is a series of conferences aimed at presenting a “Big Idea” from top innovators in the bio/med industry. This inaugural event at The Lodge at Welch Allyn in Skaneateles Falls, NY will feature Aimee Corso, and others from Amazon’s Global Healthcare Team, to discuss “Amazon and Innovation in the Healthcare Supply Chain.” Additional speakers include Alton Shader, President of Welch Allyn, and Brian Johnson, Founder of Mass Device.
The day will also include an educational program with an exciting panel of guests who will discuss their successes (and failures) in scaling the challenges of the connected economy.
More information and registration here.
Thursday, May 31, 2018
11:00 am – 5:30 pm
The Lodge at Welch Allyn – Skaneateles Falls, NY