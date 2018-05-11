MedTech IDEAS Summit

Event Location 4355 State St, Skaneateles Falls, NY 13153

MedTechIDEAS is a series of conferences aimed at presenting a “Big Idea” from top innovators in the bio/med industry. This inaugural event at The Lodge at Welch Allyn in Skaneateles Falls, NY will feature Aimee Corso, and others from Amazon’s Global Healthcare Team, to discuss “Amazon and Innovation in the Healthcare Supply Chain.” Additional speakers include Alton Shader, President of Welch Allyn, and Brian Johnson, Founder of Mass Device.

The day will also include an educational program with an exciting panel of guests who will discuss their successes (and failures) in scaling the challenges of the connected economy.

Thursday, May 31, 2018

11:00 am – 5:30 pm

The Lodge at Welch Allyn – Skaneateles Falls, NY