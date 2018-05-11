MedTech IDEAS Summit

MedITechDEAS-logo

Event Location

4355 State St, Skaneateles Falls, NY 13153

Event Date & Time

  • May 31, 2018

  • 11:00 am – 5:30 pm

Register Now

MedTechIDEAS is a series of conferences aimed at presenting a “Big Idea” from top innovators in the bio/med industry. This inaugural event at The Lodge at Welch Allyn in Skaneateles Falls, NY will feature Aimee Corso, and others from Amazon’s Global Healthcare Team, to discuss “Amazon and Innovation in the Healthcare Supply Chain.” Additional speakers include Alton Shader, President of Welch Allyn, and Brian Johnson, Founder of Mass Device.

The day will also include an educational program with an exciting panel of guests who will discuss their successes (and failures) in scaling the challenges of the connected economy.

More information and registration here.

Thursday, May 31, 2018
11:00 am – 5:30 pm
The Lodge at Welch Allyn – Skaneateles Falls, NY

MedITechDEAS-logo

Interested in New York Events?

Tell us what kind of events you’d enjoy, and we’ll send you quasi-regular updates. Never spammed or shared.

Please select at least one category.

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.