Purdue Pharma has appointed Marcelo Bigal to serve as the Stamford, CT-based company’s chief medical officer. Bigal comes to Purdue from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA), where he was chief scientific officer. Before joining Teva, Bigal was chief medical officer of Labrys Biologics, which Teva acquired in 2014 in order to add the company’s migraine drug candidate to its pipeline.

