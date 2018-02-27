FDA Refuses to Review Celgene’s MS Drug, Says File “Insufficient”

Xconomy New York

Celgene’s bid to bring a potential blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug to the market was dealt a setback Tuesday after the FDA concluded the company’s application does not have enough information.

Summit, NJ-based Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) said that it has received a “refusal to file” letter from the regulator regarding its submission for ozaminod. The company has been testing the pill as a treatment for patients who have a form of MS characterized by periodic relapses—flare-ups of neurological attacks. Refuse-to-file communications let a drug company know that the FDA has found deficiencies in a drug application. The notification gives a company the chance to address the deficiencies before a more serious “complete response letter,” which amounts to an FDA rejection.

Celgene said that the FDA found that the non-clinical and clinical pharmacology sections of its application were “insufficient to permit a complete review.” The company gave no other details but added that it would ask the regulator for a meeting to find out what additional information is needed to refile.

Shares of Celgene dipped more than 6 percent to $89.28 per share in after-hours trading.

Ozanimod joined Celgene’s drug pipeline in 2015. It was part of Celgene’s $7.2 billion acquisition of San Diego-based Receptos. The drug was developed to treat immune-inflammatory diseases. Besides MS, the drug is in testing as a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. The drug is meant to have an anti-inflammatory effect and also activate cells in the central nervous system, which the company says could prevent neurological damage.

In a research note, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams characterized ozanimod as one of the most important drugs in Celgene’s pipeline. The firm had projected the drug could reach $5 billion in peak sales as a treatment for MS and intestinal disorders. Abrahams called the setback “surprising,” and he added that it could worsen concerns about Celgene’s ability to diversify its product line.

