Luminex’s Tadd Lazarus Joins Clinical Genomics as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Tadd Lazarus has joined cancer tests company Clinical Genomics as chief medical officer. Before coming to the Bridgewater, NJ-based company, Lazarus was senior vice president and chief medical officer for Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX), an Austin, TX, firm that develops and sells biological testing technologies. Clinical Genomics markets tests for colorectal cancer.