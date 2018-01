Hugin to Retire from Celgene Board, CEO Alles Adds Chairman Role

Xconomy New York —

Bob Hugin, chairman of Celgene’s (NASDAQ: CELG) board of directors, plans to retire effective Feb. 5. Mark Alles, CEO of the Summit, NJ, drugmaker, will take on the additional role of chairman after Hugin steps away. Hugin joined Celgene in 1999 as CFO. He was president and chief operating officer of the company from 2006 to 2010, and CEO from 2010 until 2016. He was elected to Celgene’s board in 2001 and became chairman in 2011.