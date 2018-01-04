EXOME

Biogen’s Jean-Paul Kress Joins Syntimmune as President and CEO

Frank Vinluan

January 4th, 2018

Xconomy New York — 

Jean-Paul Kress has been appointed president and CEO of Syntimmune. Kress will also serve as a director of the New York-based drug developer. He replaces David de Graaf, who has stepped down as CEO and a member of the company’s board of directors. Kress comes to Syntimmune from Cambridge, MA-based Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), where he was executive vice president and president, international. He was also head of Biogen’s global therapeutic operations. Syntimmune’s lead compound, SYNT001, is an antibody drug in early-stage clinical trials as a treatment for autoimmune disorders.

