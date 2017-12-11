EXOME

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Promotes Braunstein to COO, Scranton to CSO

Frank Vinluan

December 11th, 2017

Xconomy New York — 

Scott Braunstein, who has been senior vice president of strategy and corporate development for Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) since 2015, is now the company’s chief operating officer. The new role adds oversight of the company’s commercial and medical affairs to Braunstein’s prior responsibilities. Parsippany, NJ-based Pacira also promoted Richard Scranton to chief scientific officer. Scranton was previously vice president of medical health sciences for the company. Pacira’s lead product is a long-acting form of pain drug bupivacaine (Exparel). Used in surgery, the company says its drug reduces the need for opioids to manage post-surgical pain.

