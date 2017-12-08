EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

OrbiMed Founder Isaly Steps Down After Sexual Harassment Report

OrbiMed Founder Isaly Steps Down After Sexual Harassment Report
Corie Lok

December 8th, 2017

Xconomy New York — 

Sam Isaly, managing partner of OrbiMed Advisors, is stepping down from the company. OrbiMed, a leading healthcare investment firm founded by Isaly, made the announcement Thursday, two days after Stat published a report of sexual harassment allegations from former OrbiMed employees against Isaly. According to OrbiMed’s statement, Isaly will be replaced by a committee of partners: Sven Borho, Carl Gordon, and Jonathan Silverstein.

Islay has denied the allegations to Stat, and yesterday’s statement from OrbiMed made no reference to them. The company said Isaly’s move was “pursuant to years-long succession planning discussions.” However, Isaly reportedly said to Stat earlier this week that there was “no planned date” for his retirement.  Stat has also reported that three of OrbiMed’s clients were seeking more information from the firm about the allegations.

Isaly said in the statement: “I am extremely proud of what my distinguished partners and I have accomplished at OrbiMed and the difference we have made in the lives of patients worldwide. OrbiMed is a strong and vibrant company positioned for continued growth and this is a good time for me to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders.”

For more, see our earlier article.

Corie Lok is Special Projects Editor with Xconomy in Boston. You can reach her at clok@xconomy.com. Follow @corielok

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.