Last Chance to Have Your Voice Heard on NY Biotech’s Course in 2018

Ben Fidler

December 7th, 2017

Want to take part in an interactive, constructive talk about what can be done, right now, to alter the course of the life sciences scene in New York? You’ve still got a shot.

Next Monday evening, Dec. 11, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science, Xconomy is gathering a small group of New York biotech leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, to run a town hall-style discussion with the life sciences community. We’re calling it “New York Biotech—The Future is Now,” and it’s a way for you to have your voice heard about the changes that can be made immediately—not just over the long term—to move the sector forward. You can get your tickets here.

The four panelists running the discussion are:

—Vicki Sato, co-chair of the LifeSci NYC advisory council

—Barbara Dalton, VP of Venture Capital, Pfizer

—Erik Lium, Senior Vice President, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

—Eric Soller, VP of Corporate Development & Strategy, Bluerock Therapeutics

We want to hear from you, the New York biotech community, so be sure to bring your questions and ideas—and you can still grab a discount if you register by Sunday. Looking forward to a lively discussion at the Alexandria Center next week.

