What Steps Should NY Biotech Take in 2018? Share Your View on Dec. 11

Change takes time. Particularly in the life sciences, where a single drug’s journey from idea to market can consist of more than a decade of small, yet critical steps.

For New York, then, aspirations to become a region known for its biotech industry are—and always have been—a long game in which every year and bit of progress matters. The coming year is no exception. While the region has taken steps over the years in putting several pieces in place necessary for a functional life sciences ecosystem, its status remains dwarfed by rival hubs elsewhere. 2018 is an opportunity for New York either to make more progress changing that perception, or to let its momentum slip away.

