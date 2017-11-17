EXOME

Celgene Oncology Exec Pehl Named Immunomedics President and CEO

Frank Vinluan

November 17th, 2017

Xconomy New York — 

Michael Pehl has been appointed president and CEO of cancer drug developer Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU). Pehl comes to the Morris Plains, NJ, company from Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG), where he was president, hematology & oncology. He will start his new position at Immunomedics on Dec. 7.

Immunomedics is moving forward with sacituzumab govitecan, a breast cancer drug in Phase 3 studies whose rights Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) agreed to acquire in February. But that deal unwound following challenges from Immunomedics shareholders, who took control of the company’s board of directors.

