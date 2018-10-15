Room Service by Robot And Other Ways Tech is Changing The Hotel Stay

Room Service by Robot And Other Ways Tech is Changing The Hotel Stay
Angela Shah

October 15th, 2018

Xconomy National — 

More days than not, Michael Colaneri’s home is a hotel room. So innovations like “geolocation” sensors that automatically unlock his room door and adjust the thermostat when he’s nearby make the constant change easier—sometimes.

“My experience has been exceptionally inconsistent,” he says. “When it’s worked, it’s really great, cool, and so efficient to the point where they’ve spoiled me rotten. … When it doesn’t work, it does more damage than not having it at all.”

Colaneri has a particularly insider view of how digital technology is disrupting the previously analog hotel room. He’s the vice president for retail, restaurant, and consumer packaged goods at AT&T. The hotels he stays in are oftentimes his customers. “I work with all the major flags [big chains], and the term that’s used is ‘frictionless experience for the customer,’” he says. “The consumer’s proficiency using and expectations for technology has grown at an enormous rate.”

Of course, hoteliers have long used software and other technologies to help run reservations, staff scheduling, and other administrative functions. But increasingly the focus is on the guest’s room and seeking ways to anticipate wants and needs while reducing the need for human interaction.

Some of this is just a matter of hotels catching up with the times. People are increasingly living in smart(er) homes that feature digital controls of temperature and lighting settings and refrigerators that can alert us to spoiling food—not to mention Alexas and Google Homes that can respond to our voice commands—so it can be hard to adjust to hotel rooms that still feature technology a decade or more old.

Hospitality is rooted in ‘home,’ because … Next Page »

Single PageCurrently on Page: 1 2 3 4

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Sarah de Crescenzo

    Sarah deCrescenzo

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid Stevenson

    Sarah Stevenson

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.