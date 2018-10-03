EXOME

Super Saver Rate for San Francisco Biotech Event Ends Tomorrow

October 3rd, 2018

Xconomy National — 

Grab your ticket now to attend Xconomy’s San Francisco Biotech: The Next Generation. Leaders in the Bay Area life sciences industry will share how they are pursuing new ideas and breaking biotech boundaries and offer fresh takes on cutting-edge medical science; unlikely executives will discuss their experiences and perspectives; and the spotlight will shine on new technology to fight seemingly intractable problems.

Join us on Dec. 5 at UCSF Mission Bay, home to QB3, the University of California’s hub for life science innovation and entrepreneurship, as we dive into these important topics and more at a special event you won’t want to miss.

Check out our confirmed speakers:

  • Arie Belldegrun, Executive Chairman & Co-founder, Allogene Therapeutics
  • David Chang, President, CEO, & Co-founder, Allogene Therapeutics
  • Wendell Lim, Director, UCSF Center for Systems & Synthetic Biology
  • Nancy Yu, CEO & Co-founder, RDMD
  • Onno Faber, Founder, Chairman & Head of Product, RDMD

The super saver rate discount ends tomorrow, so hurry and register now to save $40. See you in San Francisco on Dec. 5!

