OUTBio, a Biopharma LGBTQ Group, Grows Fast & Ponders Its Future

—Ben Fidler

The history behind the founding of OUTBio, a networking organization for LGBTQ members of the biopharma community.

With $76M Second Fund, Root Ventures Investing in Hardware, Automation

—Bernadette Tansey

Who the founders of Root Ventures are, and a look at the strategy behind the seed-stage investment firm.

LevelUp’s Winding Path Pays Off With $390M Sale to Grubhub

—Jeff Engel

LevelUp, a Boston startup that Xconomy has covered since its inception a decade ago, finally sees its payday.

Alector Snags $133M to Activate Immune Cells Against Neurodegeneration

—Bernadette Tansey

Eisai & Biogen Reveal Promising Alzheimer’s Data, But Questions Linger

—Frank Vinluan

Big developments at a few companies that are working on treatments for Alzheimer’s, a very tough disease to crack.

SnappyScreen’s Booths Protect People While They Have Fun in the Sun

—Angela Shah

Don’t forget your sunscreen. No, really: you’ll get cancer. But read this story about a company with a new way of applying it. (Don’t let Ross Geller around one of these babies, though.)

Epic Systems Pauses HQ Construction After 15 Years of Constant Growth

—Jeff Buchanan

A slideshow of Epic Systems, which is pausing new construction for the first time in 15 years.

Hyundai Launches Digital Showroom on Amazon to Better Reach Customers

—Sarah Schmid Stevenson

Amazon figured out how to make online car showrooms for Hyundai. First, of course Amazon did. Second, does this mean there will be some digital salesman awkwardly dragging you around the website?

Mueller Examining Trump’s Tweets in Wide-Ranging Obstruction Inquiry

—The New York Times

I tweet, therefore I am. Or obstruct? Headline says it all. (Who would have guessed the impact of Twitter and Facebook 10 years ago?)

Why Is Google Translate Spitting Out Sinister Religious Prophecies?

—Motherboard

File this under interesting reads—or at least interesting reads to me. A sinister translation engine that spits out prophecies is right up my alley.

We Need a New Model for Tech Journalism

—Columbia Journalism Review

There needs to be better, deeper coverage of the tech industry—a retooling that will help journalists better inform the public.

