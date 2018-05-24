Request Your Invite for Our Napa Summit, June 14-15

Xconomy National —

In two and a half weeks, Xconomy will host our seventh annual Napa Summit: The Xconomy Retreat on Technology, Jobs, and Growth. In the heart of California’s wine country, it is our most exclusive, intimate, and unique conference. There are only a few tickets left—so request your invitation today to join fellow exemplary executives, innovators, investors, technologists, and entrepreneurs.

For an invitation, visit our event site, or e-mail us at napa18@xconomy.com with your name, job title, company, and link to your bio. We have special prices for those at startups and non-profit or government organizations—so ask us about those as well.

If you are a service provider or business development or sales executive, please ask us about sponsorships.

The event formally begins the evening of Thursday, June 14, with a wine reception and dinner at Brix Restaurant & Gardens in Yountville. We’ve added a few fun elements for attendees beginning at 4pm, with bicycle rides powered by Superpedestrian’s Copenhagen Wheel and an opportunity to interact with OhmniLab’s telepresence robot.

The event will continue the next day, June 15, at the Villagio Inn & Spa. You can check out the agenda here. Speakers for the day include Nobel Laureate Phil Sharp, who will be chatting about the future of biology; Mary Lou Jepsen of Openwater; Microsoft Research’s Corporate Vice President of Artificial Intelligence + Research, Lili Cheng; and Rodney Brooks of Rethink Robotics. View our full list of speakers here. We will close the event with a special wine reception and tasting provided by Banshee Wines.

Again, to request your invitation to this intimate and interdisciplinary event please visit our Napa Summit site or write to us, telling us a bit about yourself and what you do, at napa18@xconomy.com.

We hope to see you there!