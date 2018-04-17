EXOME

Grab the Early Bird Rate for What’s Hot in Seattle Biotech on June 12

April 17th, 2018

Xconomy National — 

Leaders from the life sciences industry are coming together for Xconomy’s special event on Seattle biotech on June 12 at Cambia Grove. Act now to get the best price on tickets for what we expect will be a sold-out event!

Join us to hear from the Emerald City’s top life science entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, and public health officials on the latest in Seattle biotech.

Our lineup of confirmed speakers is growing by the day and includes:

  • Eric Dobmeier, CEO, Silverback Therapeutics
  • Leen Kawas, CEO, M3 Biotechnology
  • Harlan Robins, Co-founder & Head of Innovation, Adaptive Biotechnologies
  • Desney Tan, General Manager, Clinical Sensing and Analytics, Microsoft Research
  • Claudia Mitchell, CEO, Universal Cells

Xconomy’s early bird rate ends tomorrow, so hurry and register today and save $100 on regular registration. Don’t miss this great opportunity to save and buy your ticket today!

