Procrastinators’ Special! Save on Big Data Meets Big Biology 4/26

April 12th, 2018

Xconomy National — 

The countdown clock is running for Big Data Meets Big Biology, and time is almost up to grab a seat for Xconomy’s half-day forum that will convene technology and life science innovators and influencers. Register today and save with our Procrastinator’s Special while it lasts. This is an event you don’t want to miss, and it’s all happening on April 26 at the Illumina Theater at the Alexandria.

We are bringing experts to the stage in everything from managing big data and fast growth, blockchain applications in the life sciences to early stage investing. Our program includes leading innovators, startup founders, investors, and CEOs from San Diego and beyond.

Speakers include:
Robin Thurston, CEO, Helix
Ranjeet Alexis, Investment Director, Intel Capital
Jean Balgrosky, CIO, Mint Health
Dawn Barry, Co-founder & President, Luna DNA
Scot Chisholm, Co-founder & CEO, Classy
Riley Ennis, Co-founder & COO, Freenome
Eduardo Esquenazi, Co-founder & chairman, Sirenas
Amir Nashat, Managing Partner, Polaris Partners
Chorom Pak, President & CEO, Lynx Biosciences
Nik Schork, Professor and Director of Human Biology, J. Craig Venter Institute
Tajana Simunic Rosing, UCSD Center for Healthy Aging and IBM Watson Health partner
Steffanie Strathdee, Associate Dean of Global Health, UCSD Medical School and professor of epidemiology, Director, UCSD Global Health Institute
Alex de Winter, Managing Director, GE Ventures
Doug Winter, Co-founder & CEO, Seismic

