Super Saver Rate Ending—NY Biotech: Bringing Back the Expats on 6/21

April 11th, 2018

Xconomy National — 

You can grab your ticket now to attend Xconomy’s New York Biotech: Bringing Back the Expats. Leaders in the New York life sciences industry will discuss why they left New York, what would entice them to take a shot on a New York company, and more.

Join us on June 21 at Riverpark at the Alexandria Center in New York as we dive into these important topics and more at a special event you won’t want to miss.

Check out our confirmed speakers:

  • Steve Holtzman, President & CEO, Decibel Therapeutics
  • Jeremy Levin, CEO & Chairman of the Board, Ovid Therapeutics
  • David Epstein, Executive Partner, Flagship Pioneering
  • Jenna Foger, Senior Vice President – Science & Technology, Alexandria Venture Investments

The super saver rate discount ends tomorrow, so hurry and register now to save $65. See you on June 21!

