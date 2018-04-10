Venture capital investors poured more than $28.2 billion into U.S. companies during the first three months of 2018—marking the strongest single quarter in at least a dozen years, according to the Venture Monitor Report released today by Seattle-based PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA).

The $28.2 billion that PitchBook counted in the first quarter was a third higher than the $21.3 billion that VCs deployed in the previous quarter and two-thirds more than the $16.9 billion that VCs invested in the first quarter of 2017.

The venture deal count, however, is another matter altogether. The 1,683 venture deals that closed during the first quarter of 2018 was the lowest number in five years, according to PitchBook data. The deal count was down 19 percent from the 2,076 deals in the previous quarter and off 26 percent from the 2,271 deals in the first quarter of 2017.

More money in fewer deals has become an overarching trend for the venture industry in recent years, exemplified by huge investments in unicorns—venture-backed companies valued at $1 billion or more. Bigger funds and bigger deals are spurring outsized effects by skewing some industry trends.

In the first quarter, for example, Venture Monitor reported that three unicorns raised over $1 billion from VC investors: Lyft raised $1.7 billion; Faraday Future raised $1.5 billion, and Uber closed a $1.25 billion round. (Our list of top 10 deals is below.) Altogether, the report noted that 17 unicorns attracted a total of $5.2 billion in venture capital—accounting for over 18 percent of all venture investments during the quarter.

Venture Monitor said another recent industry trend also was evident during the first quarter, as venture-backed exits remained sluggish. The report found 188 exits raising a total of $8.1 billion. That was the lowest exit count since the end of 2011, and the lowest total value since 2013, according to Venture Monitor.

Amazon’s $1.2 billion acquisition of the smart security device company Ring ranked as the biggest of 144 M&A transactions that were disclosed. Venture Monitor counted another 29 private equity buyouts of venture-backed companies separately, and reported just 15 venture-backed IPOs—led by the $756 million public debut of the data storage platform Dropbox.

Venture insiders remain optimistic, though, and voiced high expectations for the remainder of 2018.

For one thing, if venture firms continue to invest at this rate, the Venture Monitor Report suggests that the total capital deployed by the end of 2018 could top $112 billion, in the heady realm near the peaks of the dot-com era. Industry analysts also are heartened by freshening IPO activity. They say recent federal tax reforms may produce an influx of corporate capital—brought home from overseas accounts or saved due to lower corporate tax rates—that could trigger a corporate buying spree, resulting in a surge in M&A exits for venture-backed companies later this year.

“The first quarter of 2018 picked up right where 2017 left off,” NVCA president and CEO Bobby Franklin said in prepared remarks. “As we look ahead to the rest of the year, 1Q appears to be indicating a strengthening exit environment,” Franklin added. That would bring liquidity to the limited partners that invest in venture funds, he said, “and could lead to an uptick in fund-raising, and in turn lead to even higher levels of investment activity.”

Although fund-raising by venture firms dipped during the first quarter, with $7.9 billion raised by 54 funds, analysts said fund-raising is expected to gain momentum after several firms raised over $1 billion in the first quarter. Norwest Venture Partners raised the most, $1.5 billion, followed by General Catalyst Partners at $1.37 billion, and Battery Ventures at $1.25 billion across two complementary funds. According to Venture Monitor, Khosla Ventures, Sequoia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Social Capital have all disclosed plans to raise at least $1 billion in coming months.

PitchBook CEO John Gabbert said the venture industry is “poised to continue its healthy pace of deal-making, especially when combined with the increased participation of non-traditional investors and the boost in pre-seed capital.”

Here’s the list of top 10 deals, according to Venture Monitor:

Lyft $1.7 billion San Francisco Information Technology Faraday Future $1.5 billion Los Angeles Consumer Uber $1.25 billion San Francisco Information Technology Magic Leap $963 million Plantation, FL Consumer Katerra $865 million Menlo Park, CA Information Technology Door Dash $535 million San Francisco Consumer Moderna Therapeutics $500 million Cambridge, MA Healthcare Wag $300 million Los Angeles Information Technology Harmony Biosciences $295 million Plymouth Meeting, PA Healthcare Viela Bio $282 million Gaithersburg, MD Healthcare

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788 Follow @bvbigelow

