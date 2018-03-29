Get the Inside Scoop on Seattle Life Sciences at Xconomy’s June Event

Xconomy National —

Xconomy’s annual Seattle-area life sciences conference will be held on June 12 at Cambia Grove in the Emerald City’s downtown. “What’s Hot in Seattle Biotech” will look at what’s hot, and what’s next, for the Puget Sound region’s life sciences scene. It’s only March , but already this year, Seattle’s life science community has seen two major deals—Microsoft and Adaptive Biotechnologies kicked off 2018 announcing a partnership aiming to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to map the immune system, and cancer drug developer Juno Therapeutics reached a deal to be acquired by Celgene for approximately $9 billion. What else can we expect from the rest of 2018? Find out at “What’s Hot in Seattle Biotech.” Tickets are now available here.

We’re still adding to the program, but confirmed speakers so far include:

Eric Dobmeier , CEO, Silverback Therapeutics

Leen Kawas, CEO, M3 Biotechnology

Harlan Robins, Co-founder & Head of Innovation, Adaptive Biotechnologies

