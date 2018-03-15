Xconomy’s Napa Summit is June 14-15: Request Your Invite Today!

Xconomy National —

Year after year, Xconomy has gathered exemplary business leaders, investors, and far-seeing technologists to our most prestigious event—The Napa Summit. This year is no different. Come join us in the heart of wine country on June 14 and 15 to listen to visionary speakers and connect with fellow innovators.

The Napa Summit is by invitation-only, and attendance is limited to under 100 guests. Request your invitation today to connect with top leaders by visiting our event site or emailing napa18@xconomy.com with your name, job title, company affiliation, and link to your bio.

Our Napa Summit: The Xconomy Retreat on Technology, Jobs, and Growth will begin with a wine reception and dinner at Brix Restaurant & Gardens on the evening of Thursday, June 14. The event itself takes place the next day, June 15, at the Villagio Inn & Spa.

We are still working on the agenda, but a fantastic lineup is already taking shape. Confirmed speakers include Nobel Laureate Phil Sharp; Esther Dyson, founder of Way to Wellville and chairman of EDventure Holdings; Rod Brooks, chairman and CTO of Rethink Robotics and co-founder of iRobot; Karen Kerr, executive managing director of Equity Investing at GE Ventures; Corey McCann, CEO of Pear Therapeutics; founder and managing director of Zetta Venture Partners Mark Gorenberg; Lili Cheng, corporate VP, Microsoft AI and Research Divison; Jeffrey Welser, director of IBM Research-Almaden; and Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of quantum computing company Rigetti Computing. View our full list of speakers here.

We’ll have plenary talks, chats, and interactive panels covering A.I., biotechnology, quantum computing, digital therapeutics, healthcare, autonomy beyond the car, the economy, jobs, investment outlook, and much more.

Early bird registration ends next week and is just $1,195, a savings of $400 off the full price. The price includes the dinner on June 14, the event with breakfast and lunch on June 15, and a special post-event reception. Discounts are available for startups, government employees, and non-profits. Hotel and transportation are separate.

Again, to request your invitation to this intimate and interdisciplinary summit please visit our Napa Summit site or write to us, telling us a bit about yourself and what you do, at napa18@xconomy.com.

We hope to see you there!