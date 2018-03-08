Big Data Meets Big Biology on April 26: Early Bird Rate Ends Soon

Xconomy will explore the confluence of “big biology” with “big data” at our half-day forum on April 26.

Just as the computing industry opened the way to technologies that enabled people to manage and analyze information in unprecedented ways, a new era in biology is opening the way for new technologies for understanding and using the code of life. And just as software focused initially on the IT sector before revolutionizing industries through companies like Amazon, Ebay, and Lyft, today’s innovations in the life sciences are expected to ripple through other industries as well.

The biggest revolutions, though, are expected to come as the tools of high-performance computing are applied to manage and analyze information being generated in the life sciences. Where will the breakthroughs occur?

at the Illumina Theater at The Alexandria.

Confirmed Speakers include:

—Robin Thurston, CEO, Helix

—Jean Balgrosky, CIO, Mint Health

—Dawn Barry, Co-founder & President, Luna DNA

—Scot Chisholm, Co-founder & CEO, Classy

—Eduardo Esquenazi, Co-founder & chairman, Sirenas

—Amir Nashat, Managing Partner, Polaris Partners

—Nik Schork, Professor and Director of Human Biology, J. Craig Venter Institute

—Tajana Simunic Rosing, UCSD Center for Healthy Aging and IBM Watson Health partner

—Steffanie Strathdee, Associate Dean of Global Health, UCSD Medical School and professor of epidemiology, Director, UCSD Global Health Institute

—Alex de Winter, Managing Director, GE Ventures

—Doug Winter, Co-founder & CEO, Seismic

