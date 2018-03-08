Big Data Meets Big Biology on April 26: Early Bird Rate Ends Soon

March 8th, 2018

Xconomy will explore the confluence of “big biology” with “big data” at our half-day forum on April 26.

Just as the computing industry opened the way to technologies that enabled people to manage and analyze information in unprecedented ways, a new era in biology is opening the way for new technologies for understanding and using the code of life. And just as software focused initially on the IT sector before revolutionizing industries through companies like Amazon, Ebay, and Lyft, today’s innovations in the life sciences are expected to ripple through other industries as well.

The biggest revolutions, though, are expected to come as the tools of high-performance computing are applied to manage and analyze information being generated in the life sciences. Where will the breakthroughs occur?

Join the discussion at Big Data Meets Big Biology with leaders in genomics, healthtech, academics, and other fields at the Illumina Theater at The Alexandria.

Confirmed Speakers include:
Robin Thurston, CEO, Helix
Jean Balgrosky, CIO, Mint Health
Dawn Barry, Co-founder & President, Luna DNA
Scot Chisholm, Co-founder & CEO, Classy
Eduardo Esquenazi, Co-founder & chairman, Sirenas
Amir Nashat, Managing Partner, Polaris Partners
Nik Schork, Professor and Director of Human Biology, J. Craig Venter Institute
Tajana Simunic Rosing, UCSD Center for Healthy Aging and IBM Watson Health partner
Steffanie Strathdee, Associate Dean of Global Health, UCSD Medical School and professor of epidemiology, Director, UCSD Global Health Institute
Alex de Winter, Managing Director, GE Ventures
Doug Winter, Co-founder & CEO, Seismic

Hurry and register to save with the early bird discount—and encourage your friends and colleagues to join as well.

