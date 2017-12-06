EXOME

Last Chance to Save on San Diego Life Sciences 2022

December 6th, 2017

Xconomy National — 

There’s just one week left before Xconomy’s latest biotech event, “San Diego Life Sciences 2022.” Don’t let the clock run out while you can still save some cash on a ticket.

Next Monday, December 11, we’re taking an inside look at what the San Diego life sciences landscape will look like in the year 2022. Don’t wait to register—our Procrastinator’s Special ends soon and it’s your last chance at a discount.

Speakers include:

  • Richard Heyman, Executive Chairman & co-founder, Metacrine
  • John Mendlein, Board Member, aTyr Pharma
  • Diego Miralles, CEO, Vividion Therapeutics
  • Helen Torley, CEO, Halozyme Therapeutics
  • Joe Panetta, President & CEO, Biocom
  • Susan Tousi, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Illumina

You can find the full agenda for the evening here.

This is an event you won’t want to miss, so grab your ticket today. See you there!

