Super Saver Rate Ending for San Diego Life Sciences 2022 on December 11

San Diego Life Sciences 2022 on December 11

When Xconomy gathered a handful of life sciences visionaries in 2010 to predict what the local life sciences landscape would look like in 2030, biotech CEO John Mendlein talked about the intertwining ingredients of people, money, and ideas—how they work together to strengthen a life sciences ecosystem.

“We get to peer into the future,” Mendlein said at the time. “Everyone in this room is responsible for our collective future. It really is all in our hands.”

On December 11th, Mendlein will be reprising his role as a futurist when Xconomy convenes a new group of eminent biotech soothsayers to predict what San Diego’s life sciences landscape will look like in 2022. Join us at The Illumina Theater at the Alexandria as our august panel highlight the industry trends and emerging startups that will be center stage five years from now.

Speakers Include:

Richard Heyman , Executive Chairman & co-founder, Metacrine

, President & CEO, Biocom Susan Tousi, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Illumina

Tomorrow, November 9, is the last day you can save $40 with our Super Saver rate.