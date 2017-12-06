Mitsubishi Tanabe’s Ian Mills Becomes CMO of Outpost Medicine

Xconomy Indiana —

Outpost Medicine has named Ian Mills chief medical officer. Mills comes to Indianapolis-based Outpost from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Europe, where he was head of clinical development. Before Mitsubishi, Mill spent 15 years at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in various roles. Outpost’s lead drug candidate, OP-687, is a treatment for overactive bladder and irritable bowel syndrome.

Mills is the latest addition to Outpost’s C-suite. Last month, the company named Scott Byrd president and CEO, succeeding interim CEO and co-founder David Socks, who remains on the company’s board of directors. Byrd most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Acacia Pharma.