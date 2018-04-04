Duo Security, a cybersecurity startup based in Ann Arbor, MI, announced today that it is opening a new office in Detroit to accommodate the company’s rapidly growing business.

Duo plans to immediately relocate 30 employees from the company’s engineering, information services, and product teams to work downtown in Bamboo Detroit’s co-working space. By the end of the year, Duo plans to expand to fill the entire 9,000-square-foot space on Bamboo’s sixth floor.

“Detroit has always moved the world, both in body and soul, through its industry and art,” said Dug Song, Duo co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “Our Detroit office is an opportunity to build upon this rich history of innovation after years of collaboration with friends in the city to bridge our regional tech community.”

Duo currently has 350 Michigan-based employees, and has tripled its global workforce from 200 to more than 600 in the past two years. In addition to its Michigan locations, the company has offices in Austin, TX; San Mateo, CA; and the United Kingdom.

The Detroit expansion isn’t the only news Duo is celebrating. A few weeks ago, we caught up with Jon Oberheide, Duo’s co-founder and chief technical officer, to discuss the company’s recent growth milestones, new additions to its team and board, and plans for the rest of the year.

The heart of Duo’s business-to-business technology is two-factor authentication, a method of confirming the identity of a user by sending a code to the user’s device, usually their phone. Duo’s software can also check the health of its customers’ devices, and block access to those deemed risky. Oberheide says the Duo Beyond platform ensures that only trusted users and devices can access protected applications. Implementation of the system takes less than a week for 75 percent of Duo’s customers, he says.

“An organization’s physical perimeter used to be its four walls, but that has really dissolved with VPNs (virtual private networks).” he explains. “You have some people using their own devices, some using company devices, and people working in different locations. A security program in that environment looks really different—it becomes really important to protect single log-ins.”

In 2017, Duo hit a major milestone by surpassing $100 million in recurring annual revenue. Last year, the company also became Michigan’s latest unicorn startup after a $70 million Series D funding round boosted Duo’s valuation to just north of $1 billion.

Duo has also announced a spate of new hires and board members over the past few months. New to the board are Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, former president of both New Relic and Salesforce; Ron Gill, former chief financial officer of NetSuite; and Lorrie Norrington, former eBay president and McAfee board member. Rob Ward, co-founder of Meritech, has been named board observer. Duo has also hired Sydney Carey as its chief financial officer, replacing Paul DiMarzo, who will now take over the role of executive vice president of Duo’s corporate development.

Since its founding in 2010, Oberheide says, Duo has served more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries.

“The biggest opportunity and challenge we have is finding new markets for Duo Beyond,” he adds. “Due to the way security has evolved, there are a lot of organizations that need new security architecture. We’re excited to help these organizations go through that change—we want to help them map their journey.”

Sarah Schmid Stevenson is the editor of Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor. You can reach her at 313-570-9823 or sschmid@xconomy.com. Follow @XconomyDET_AA

