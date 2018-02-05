Founder and CEO of Brooks Bell Inc.
Director, Silicon Flatirons Centers' Entrepreneurship Initiative
Serial Entrepreneur and Investor
CEO and co-founder of BoostSuite
Vice President for Corporate Engagement, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
CEO and Fund Manager, Renaissance Venture Capital Fund
Vice President for Research at UT Health Science Center at San Antonio
Managing Director, D.E. Shaw and Co., L.P.
Startup High School was founded in 2013 with the primary goal of expanding high school students’ creativity and innovation and inspiring them to get involved in entrepreneurship. Hundreds of high school students submit their unique startup ideas to compete in a national video pitch challenge. The applicants that stand out the most will qualify to attend our entrepreneurial summit: a weekend-long event April 7-8, 2018 held at the University of Michigan designed for student collaboration and growth. The students are given the opportunity to solve complex problems, interact with knowledgeable mentors, listen to professional guest speakers, and pitch their ideas in front of a panel of experienced judges.