University of Michigan Presents: Startup High School

Startup High School

Event Location

500 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, United States

Event Date & Time

  • April 7, 2018 – April 8, 2018

Startup High School was founded in 2013 with the primary goal of expanding high school students’ creativity and innovation and inspiring them to get involved in entrepreneurship. Hundreds of high school students submit their unique startup ideas to compete in a national video pitch challenge. The applicants that stand out the most will qualify to attend our entrepreneurial summit: a weekend-long event April 7-8, 2018 held at the University of Michigan designed for student collaboration and growth. The students are given the opportunity to solve complex problems, interact with knowledgeable mentors, listen to professional guest speakers, and pitch their ideas in front of a panel of experienced judges.

