1766 Oakman Boulevard, Detroit, MI, United States

  • January 11, 2018

  • 12:00 pm

Uplift Inc. is looking for 5,000 Detroit residents to attend this and other free Cisco Networking Academy classes offered in 2018. The course is available online anytime; those needing assistance with their assignments can find it at the Experiential Learning labs in seven Detroit Public Library locations. The Cisco classes help residents learn more about the Internet of Things, obtain industry-accepted certifications, and prepare for in-demand IT jobs in cybersecurity, networking, and computer programming. Click here to register and for more information; meeting will be held inside the Detroit Public Library-Parkman Branch’s Technology Literacy Center.

