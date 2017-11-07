Wayne State University Innovation Hub Launch Celebration

Event Location

Student Center, Gullen Mall, Detroit, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • November 15, 2017

  • 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Register Now

Join Wayne State University students, faculty, and staff as they invite the community to celebrate the school’s new innovation hub, which is designed to coordinate and enhance its programs for entrepreneurship education, technology commercialization, community partnerships, and overall culture of innovation. The event is free and open to the public. For details and registration, click here.

