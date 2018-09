Ampio Pharma Chief Scientific Officer David Bar-Or to Retire

David Bar-Or, chief scientific officer of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: AMPE) will retire, effective Sept. 30. The Englewood, CO, company says Bar-Or will keep his positions on the board of directors and scientific advisory board. Ampio is preparing to file for FDA approval of aspartyl-alanyl diketopiperazine (Ampion), a treatment for osteoarthritis.