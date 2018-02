Surefire Medical Appoints Szela CEO, Chomas Shifts to CTO

Mary Szela has been named CEO and president of Denver-based Surefire Medical. Szela’s chief executive experience includes posts at Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLNT) and later, Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVLN). At Surefire, she succeeds James Chomas, the company’s founder and its chief executive since 2009. Chomas will move to a different role as chief technology and oncology strategy officer. Surefire develops medical devices used to administer cancer drugs.