We are less than a week away from X·CON 2018 in Boston, an extravaganza over three days covering the major trends and players in the innovation community. You can check out the full agenda here.

Here are three startup-related highlights people will not want to miss:

—A strategy panel featuring the CEOs of Zapata Computing (Christopher Savoie), Cellino Biotech (Nabiha Saklayen), and ClimaCell (Shimon Elkabetz), moderated by The Engine’s Reed Sturtevant. Their hard-tech sectors range from quantum computing to gene-editing techniques to weather forecasting via wireless signals. All potentially transformative areas. That’s happening Monday morning at the ICA.

—A chat on the changing face of innovation and investing, with Clement Cazalot of Techstars Boston and Eveline Buchatskiy from One Way Ventures. They will cover founder and investor issues in the fast-evolving landscape. Also Monday morning.

—A closing discussion on security and A.I., featuring Veracode’s Bob Brennan, Cybereason’s Yonatan Striem-Amit, and McAfee’s Michael Leland. They’ll cover scaling and M&A strategies as well as dive into the latest technologies.

That’s it for now. Looking forward to seeing you next week (a few remaining tickets are here).

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Editor in chief. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

