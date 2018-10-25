Robots, A.I., and Cybersecurity Hit X·CON at Google on Nov. 6

Robots, A.I., and Cybersecurity Hit X·CON at Google on Nov. 6

October 25th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Leaders across the robotics and artificial intelligence industries are coming together on the last day of X·CON, Xconomy’s newest interactive event focusing on technology and transformation. The full conference is happening November 4-6 across three innovation venues in Kendall Square and Boston’s Seaport District.

Join us for a special morning program focusing on robotics, artificial Intelligence, and cybersecurity at Google’s offices in Cambridge on Tuesday, November 6. There will be fun and exciting demos, discussions on A.I. in business and security, and great networking opportunities. Here are a few highlights from the agenda (three robot demos and a panel discussion on A.I. and the Web):

  • SoftBank Robotics’ NAO is a retail robot that can learn from conversations and provide recommendations for shoppers.
  • Endeavor Robotics’ FirstLook is a throwable, rugged, and expandable combat robot for investigating dangerous areas and hazardous materials.
  • RightHand Robotics’ pick-and-place robot (pictured above) has a flexible, intelligent gripper for e-commerce order fulfillment and other applications.
  • Inrupt – The new startup co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee aims to redesign the Web for more user data privacy.
  • Talla – Its messaging assistant uses machine learning and natural language processing to automate service desks.
  • Glasswing Ventures – The early-stage venture firm focuses on investments in A.I. and cybersecurity.

The event is in less than two weeks and the remaining tickets are going fast, so hurry and register now!

