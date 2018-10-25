Leaders across the robotics and artificial intelligence industries are coming together on the last day of X·CON, Xconomy’s newest interactive event focusing on technology and transformation. The full conference is happening November 4-6 across three innovation venues in Kendall Square and Boston’s Seaport District.
Join us for a special morning program focusing on robotics, artificial Intelligence, and cybersecurity at Google’s offices in Cambridge on Tuesday, November 6. There will be fun and exciting demos, discussions on A.I. in business and security, and great networking opportunities. Here are a few highlights from the agenda (three robot demos and a panel discussion on A.I. and the Web):
The event is in less than two weeks and the remaining tickets are going fast, so hurry and register now! Use the code Xcon15 to save 15 percent on tickets. Full conference and day passes are also available. Head over to our website for more information.