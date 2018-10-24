EXOME

AstraZeneca’s Kevin Horgan Joins Seres as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 24th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Kevin Horgan has joined Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) as executive vice president and chief medical officer. Horgan succeeds Michele Trucksis, who will continue to consult the company. Horgan was most recently vice president of clinical development at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). His experience also includes co-founding microbiome diagnostics company Tucana Health. Seres develops microbiome drugs. The company’s lead drug candidate, an experimental treatment for Clostridium difficile infection, is in late-stage clinical testing.

