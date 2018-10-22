Techstars, EdX, SoftBank Join X·CON 2018 Program, Nov. 4-6

Xconomy Boston —

Two weeks from today will mark a most special occasion. Xconomy is convening top business and tech leaders from Boston and beyond for a multi-day conference to tackle the most pressing questions in the innovation community.

X·CON 2018 will feature talks and interactive discussions at the Institute of Contemporary Art; robotics demos and security and enterprise-tech chats at Google; and great food, drink, and networking at Cafe ArtScience. You can view the full agenda here, and if you’re so inclined, register for one of our last remaining seats here.

We’re pleased to welcome some great new speakers to the program:

—Juan Enriquez, Managing Director, Excel Venture Management

—Clement Cazalot, Managing Director, Techstars Boston

—Eveline Buchatskiy, Founding Managing Partner, One Way Ventures

—Michael Troiano, Partner, G20 Ventures

—Shimon Elkabetz, CEO & Co-Founder, ClimaCell

—Nabiha Saklayen, CEO & Co-Founder, Cellino Biotech

—Yonatan Striem-Amit, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Cybereason

—Nina Huntemann, Senior Director of Academics and Research, EdX

—Emilia Javorsky, Chief Scientific Officer & Co-founder, Sundots

—Ari Glantz, Associate Director of Development & Strategic Initiatives, NEVCA

—Miriam Bilac, Software Engineer, SoftBank Robotics Europe

Those speakers join an already all-star cast from IBM, Dell EMC, Google, McAfee, Carbonite, and more. See you in early November (you can still register here).