Techstars, EdX, SoftBank Join X·CON 2018 Program, Nov. 4-6

Techstars, EdX, SoftBank Join X·CON 2018 Program, Nov. 4-6
Gregory T. Huang

October 22nd, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Two weeks from today will mark a most special occasion. Xconomy is convening top business and tech leaders from Boston and beyond for a multi-day conference to tackle the most pressing questions in the innovation community.

X·CON 2018 will feature talks and interactive discussions at the Institute of Contemporary Art; robotics demos and security and enterprise-tech chats at Google; and great food, drink, and networking at Cafe ArtScience. You can view the full agenda here, and if you’re so inclined, register for one of our last remaining seats here.

We’re pleased to welcome some great new speakers to the program:

—Juan Enriquez, Managing Director, Excel Venture Management
—Clement Cazalot, Managing Director, Techstars Boston
—Eveline Buchatskiy, Founding Managing Partner, One Way Ventures
—Michael Troiano, Partner, G20 Ventures
—Shimon Elkabetz, CEO & Co-Founder, ClimaCell
—Nabiha Saklayen, CEO & Co-Founder, Cellino Biotech
—Yonatan Striem-Amit, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Cybereason
—Nina Huntemann, Senior Director of Academics and Research, EdX
—Emilia Javorsky, Chief Scientific Officer & Co-founder, Sundots
—Ari Glantz, Associate Director of Development & Strategic Initiatives, NEVCA
—Miriam Bilac, Software Engineer, SoftBank Robotics Europe

Those speakers join an already all-star cast from IBM, Dell EMC, Google, McAfee, Carbonite, and more. See you in early November (you can still register here).

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Sarah de Crescenzo

    Sarah deCrescenzo

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid Stevenson

    Sarah Stevenson

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.