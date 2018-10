Rheos Medicines Names Gad Soffer Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Gad Soffer has been appointed chief operating officer of Cambridge, MA-based Rheos Medicines. Soffer most recently worked at Atara Biotherapeutics, where he was executive vice president and chief strategy officer. Before Atara, Soffer was executive director and global project leader at Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). Rheos launched in March with a $60 million Series A round of funding to support its development of drugs that target cellular metabolism in order to treat disease.