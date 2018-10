Xconomy Boston —

Murray Stewart has been appointed chief medical officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Stewart joins Boston-based Rhythm from Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVLN), where he was head of R&D. His experience also includes 18 years at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), where he held several roles including chief medical officer. Last year, Rhythm raised $120 million in an IPO to finance continued work on setmelanotide, a late-stage drug candidate developed to treat genetic obesity disorders.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy