Austin—Passport, a company with software that helps cities and other organizations manage operations, has acquired a business called NuPark that sells parking management services. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

NuPark, based in Cedar Park, TX, and makes video and software technology that helps customers like schools and governments manage parking. Passport sells mobile-based software for cities, universities, and private organizations that lets them accept payments for and manage parking tickets and permits, transit, and tolls.

Charlotte, NC-based Passport plans to compliment its own parking enforcement tools with NuPark’s system, which scans cars’ license plates with camera equipment to search for parking violators and matches that information against software that manages and processes its clients’ parking data. Passport said NuPark’s team will be merged with its staff. NuPark CEO Kevin Uhlenhaker hasn’t responded to an e-mailed request for comment.

NuPark was founded in 2013 and has raised about $1.4 million, according to securities filings. Some of its investors include Boulder, CO-based Techstars Ventures, Rosa McCormick of Austin-based Wild Basin Investments, and the Lubbock Angel Network.

Meanwhile, Passport raised a $43 million Series C round of funding led by Bain Capital Ventures in December 2017. That brought the company’s total funding to $60 million, some of which was from Grotech Ventures, MK Capital, and Relevance Capital.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

