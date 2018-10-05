EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

SQZ Biotech Appoints Pfizer Veteran Volker Herrmann COO

Frank Vinluan

October 5th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Volker Herrmann has been appointed chief operating officer and president of cell therapy developer SQZ Biotechnologies. Before joining Watertown, MA-based SQZ, Herrmann was chief operating officer of Selenity Therapeutics. His experience also includes 17 years at Pfizer (NYSE: [[ticker:PFE:]]), where he held various positions, including head of global strategy, marketing, and commercial for the company’s vaccines business. In August, SQZ raised $72 million in Series C financing as the biotech prepared to advance its cell therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune disorders into clinical trials.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.