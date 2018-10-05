SQZ Biotech Appoints Pfizer Veteran Volker Herrmann COO

Xconomy Boston —

Volker Herrmann has been appointed chief operating officer and president of cell therapy developer SQZ Biotechnologies. Before joining Watertown, MA-based SQZ, Herrmann was chief operating officer of Selenity Therapeutics. His experience also includes 17 years at Pfizer (NYSE: [[ticker:PFE:]]), where he held various positions, including head of global strategy, marketing, and commercial for the company’s vaccines business. In August, SQZ raised $72 million in Series C financing as the biotech prepared to advance its cell therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune disorders into clinical trials.