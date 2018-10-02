Synlogic Promotes Aoife Brennan to President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Aoife Brennan has been appointed president and CEO of synthetic biology company Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX), effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday. Brennan had been serving as interim president and chief executive of Cambridge, MA, Synlogic since May. She joined the company as chief medical officer in 2016 after six years at Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). Synlogic is engineering bacteria into “living medicines.” The company’s lead drug programs are in development as treatments for hyperammonemia, or elevated levels of ammonia in the blood.