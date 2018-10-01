Here’s the Agenda for X·CON 2018 on Nov. 4-6 (and Why You Should Care)

Xconomy Boston —

There’s something special brewing in Boston.

On November 4, 5, and 6, we are convening business leaders across tech, life science, and other innovation fields to showcase the big trends that will transform industry—and society. Our speakers include Esther Dyson, Sandy Pentland, Diane Hessan, Mohamad Ali, and executives from Google, IBM, Dell EMC, Philips, and McAfee.

Here’s the full agenda for X·CON 2018 (a few surprises still pending), which takes place at three special venues: Cafe ArtScience, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and Google. You can still grab a few tickets remaining here. (We have limited attendance to 150 high-level guests.)

Who is the target audience? Founders, investors, executives, researchers—anyone in a leadership role who needs to understand the most important tech and business trends, and put it all together to give their organization an edge. What are the key factors to look out for in the coming year—and decade—in software, hardware, healthcare, energy, and education? You will find that out, and much more.

Xconomy has been organizing multidisciplinary conferences for a decade. Here are five reasons why business leaders find these events valuable:

1. They meet other high-level executives and actually get to know them over the course of a day or two, through interactive discussions, meals, and networking time. (This has led to investments, partnerships, customer relationships, and more.)

2. They meet people from other fields who they can learn surprising things from (and who they wouldn’t meet otherwise); think A.I. meets quantum computing, or genomics meets big data and cloud computing.

3. They get to hear the most cutting-edge advances across these fields, and see how the different pieces of the innovation ecosystem fit together in the big picture; think blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, and healthcare data, for instance.

4. They get their minds blown with ideas they haven’t heard before, which may impact the next 10 to 20 years, not just the next quarterly report.

5. Great food, drink, and attractions. Have you been to Cafe ArtScience or the ICA lately? Have you seen robot demos at Google? Real treats await.

If all of this sounds valuable to you, you can check out the program and register here. We look forward to seeing you in November.