Former Alnylam Exec Jared Gollob Named Kymera Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Jared Gollob has been appointed chief medical officer of Cambridge, MA-based Kymera Therapeutics. Gollob most recently worked at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) where he was vice president of clinical development and global vice president of medical affairs. Kymera is developing drugs based on protein degradation, the process cells use to rid themselves of harmful proteins.