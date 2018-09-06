Tech Transfer Leader Barrow Leaving UMass, Launching Consulting Firm

Xconomy Boston —

Abigail Barrow, a long-time technology transfer leader at the University of Massachusetts system, is leaving UMass and starting a consulting firm called Cambridge Innovation Partners, she said in an e-mail to Xconomy. Barrow’s departure was first reported by the Boston Business Journal. Barrow told Xconomy her new firm will focus on “supporting the development of regional innovational ecosystems and the commercialization of research.” She said she will also work with MassGlobal Partners to advise growing companies located around the world.

In 2004, Barrow, who is an Xconomist, became the founding director of the Massachusetts Technology Transfer Center, housed within UMass’s Office of Technology Commercialization and Ventures. She has served as interim executive director of that office since early 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to UMass, she was managing director of a center for research commercialization at the University of California San Diego..