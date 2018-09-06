Rheos Medicines Taps Roche’s Sanjay Keswani for CEO Post

Xconomy Boston —

Sanjay Keswani has been appointed CEO of Rheos Medicines. He succeeds Abbie Celniker, the Cambridge, MA, biotech’s interim CEO and a partner at Third Rock Ventures. Celniker will remain on the Rheos board of directors. Keswani comes to Rheos from Roche, where he was senior vice president and global head of neuroscience, ophthalmology, and rare diseases for Roche Pharma Research and Early Development. His experience also includes positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Rheos launched in March with $60 million in Series A financing to support the company’s immunometabolism drug R&D.