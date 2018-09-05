EXOME

The Winners of the 2018 Xconomy Awards Are…

Corie Lok

September 5th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

This year’s nominees and finalists for the Xconomy Awards were even more impressive than last year’s (if that’s possible), making it that much tougher for our judges and the editors to pick the winners. There were multiple deserving winners in each category. But after much discussion and debate, we decided that these winners represent the best of the Boston life sciences community.

The winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their awards tonight at our sold-out Awards Gala in Boston. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.

2018 WINNERS

Big Idea
Human Cell Atlas
David Liu, Broad Institute & Harvard University

Newcomer
Penny Heaton, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Innovation at the Intersection
Angela Belcher, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, MIT

CEO
John Maraganore, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Commitment to Diversity
Abbie Celniker / MassBio / Liftstream
Ramsey Johnson, OUTBio

Young Innovator
Kathleen McCarthy, Skyhawk Therapeutics
James McLaughlin, Gemini Therapeutics

Patient Partnership
Partners Connected Health

Startup
Indigo Ag

Contrarian
Michael Sherman, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Digital Trailblazer
Pear Therapeutics

X of the Year
Global Science Supporter
Nina Dudnik, Seeding Labs

Discoverer
Feng Zhang, Broad Institute & MIT

Lifetime Achievement
Nancy Hopkins, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, MIT (retired)

Corie Lok is Special Projects Editor with Xconomy in Boston. You can reach her at clok@xconomy.com. Follow @corielok

