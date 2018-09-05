The Winners of the 2018 Xconomy Awards Are…

Xconomy Boston —

This year’s nominees and finalists for the Xconomy Awards were even more impressive than last year’s (if that’s possible), making it that much tougher for our judges and the editors to pick the winners. There were multiple deserving winners in each category. But after much discussion and debate, we decided that these winners represent the best of the Boston life sciences community.

The winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their awards tonight at our sold-out Awards Gala in Boston. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.

2018 WINNERS

Big Idea

Human Cell Atlas

David Liu, Broad Institute & Harvard University

Newcomer

Penny Heaton, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Innovation at the Intersection

Angela Belcher, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, MIT

CEO

John Maraganore, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Commitment to Diversity

Abbie Celniker / MassBio / Liftstream

Ramsey Johnson, OUTBio

Young Innovator

Kathleen McCarthy, Skyhawk Therapeutics

James McLaughlin, Gemini Therapeutics

Patient Partnership

Partners Connected Health

Startup

Indigo Ag

Contrarian

Michael Sherman, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Digital Trailblazer

Pear Therapeutics

X of the Year

Global Science Supporter

Nina Dudnik, Seeding Labs

Discoverer

Feng Zhang, Broad Institute & MIT

Lifetime Achievement

Nancy Hopkins, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, MIT (retired)