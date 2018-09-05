This year’s nominees and finalists for the Xconomy Awards were even more impressive than last year’s (if that’s possible), making it that much tougher for our judges and the editors to pick the winners. There were multiple deserving winners in each category. But after much discussion and debate, we decided that these winners represent the best of the Boston life sciences community.
The winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their awards tonight at our sold-out Awards Gala in Boston. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.
2018 WINNERS
Big Idea
Human Cell Atlas
David Liu, Broad Institute & Harvard University
Newcomer
Penny Heaton, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute
Innovation at the Intersection
Angela Belcher, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, MIT
CEO
John Maraganore, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Commitment to Diversity
Abbie Celniker / MassBio / Liftstream
Ramsey Johnson, OUTBio
Young Innovator
Kathleen McCarthy, Skyhawk Therapeutics
James McLaughlin, Gemini Therapeutics
Patient Partnership
Partners Connected Health
Startup
Indigo Ag
Contrarian
Michael Sherman, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Digital Trailblazer
Pear Therapeutics
X of the Year
Global Science Supporter
Nina Dudnik, Seeding Labs
Discoverer
Feng Zhang, Broad Institute & MIT
Lifetime Achievement
Nancy Hopkins, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, MIT (retired)