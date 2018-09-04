Another Boston IT deal to report today: Atlassian says it has signed an agreement to acquire OpsGenie for an estimated $295 million, which includes $259 million in cash and the remainder in restricted shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM).

The planned acquisition seems to be a great return for Boston-based OpsGenie’s investors. The six-year-old startup appears to have raised just $10 million in venture capital, via a Series A investment led by Battery Ventures in 2016.

OpsGenie’s software helps developers and IT teams manage IT service disruptions. Atlassian, based in San Francisco and Sydney, Australia, sells workplace collaboration and productivity software.

Other recent Boston enterprise software deals include VMware’s agreement to purchase CloudHealth Technologies for north of $500 million in cash, according to an Xconomy source.

